Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 6, Graduates From Kindergarten & Shows Off Certificate In Sweet Pics
Royalty Brown is moving on to the first grade! Chris Brown’s talented daughter visited her elementary school to pick up her diploma.
Royalty Brown, 6, is now a kindergarten graduate! On May 29, photos of Chris Brown’s daughter’s graduation was shared to her Instagram — which is managed by mom Nia Guzman — and the young scholar proudly displayed her diploma in her elementary school’s garden and alongside her teacher. The always stylish Royalty rocked a Versace dress from Childsplay Clothing for the big day.
“I graduated [graduation cap emoji] this morning! FIRST GRADE HERE WE GO!,” read Royalty’s caption in her graduation post. The slideshow ended on a video of Royalty smiling as she walked outside her classrooms, clearly excited to be continuing her education. “Bye to kindergarten, got me a first grader,” Royalty’s mom, Nia, gushed from behind the camera.
There has been a lot to celebrate lately! Royalty rang in her sixth birthday with all her loved ones on May 27. “Her dad was there and her grandma [Joyce Hawkins] and her sisters [Zillah and Sinatra L.A.],” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Royalty even got to stay up past her bedtime for the special occasion!
“They started her birthday party at midnight. Royalty loves staying up late and Chris is a night owl too. So as a special treat, they let Royalty stay up super late to have cake and ice cream and presents way past her bedtime,” the source also told HollywoodLife. However, “there is a lot more planned,” our insider made sure to point out. “They will be celebrating this all week and even into the weekend. She’s a very lucky little girl because both her parents love to treat her like a princess.
A day before Royalty’s kindergarten graduation, Breezy also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in a balloon-filled driveway with the birthday girl and Nia. Their daughter looked like a princess in a cotton candy-colored tulle dress! “LOVE YOU RORO!,” Chris gushed in the post’s caption.
Chris shared an even longer message on the actual day of his first child’s sixth birthday. “YOU ARE THE BEST PART OF ME!!!!!!” Chris gushed. “DA QUEEN…WE GOING UP…I WANT THE WHOLE WORLD TO KNOW! HAPPY BIRTHDAY.” We can only imagine how proud Chris must now be to see Royalty take her first major step in school!