Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 6, Graduates From Kindergarten & Shows Off Certificate In Sweet Pics

“I graduated [graduation cap emoji] this morning! FIRST GRADE HERE WE GO!,” read Royalty’s caption in her graduation post. The slideshow ended on a video of Royalty smiling as she walked outside her classrooms, clearly excited to be continuing her education. “Bye to kindergarten, got me a first grader,” Royalty’s mom, Nia, gushed from behind the camera.

“They started her birthday party at midnight. Royalty loves staying up late and Chris is a night owl too. So as a special treat, they let Royalty stay up super late to have cake and ice cream and presents way past her bedtime,” the source also told HollywoodLife. However, “there is a lot more planned,” our insider made sure to point out. “They will be celebrating this all week and even into the weekend. She’s a very lucky little girl because both her parents love to treat her like a princess.

A day before Royalty’s kindergarten graduation, Breezy also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in a balloon-filled driveway with the birthday girl and Nia. Their daughter looked like a princess in a cotton candy-colored tulle dress! “LOVE YOU RORO!,” Chris gushed in the post’s caption.