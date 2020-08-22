Royalty Brown, 6, Looks So Grown Up With Long Braids & A $365 Louis Vuitton Bag — See Photo

Royalty Brown is a little fashionista! The 6-year-old looked so cute as she celebrated the weekend, rocking a matching tie dye outfit & twinning with her baby sister!

Royalty Brown, 6, showed off her style yet again! Chris Brown‘s adorable daughter looked so grown up rocking her new long braids as she posed in her latest Instagram photo on Friday, Aug. 21. “Y’all know what day it is…FRIIIII-YAYYYYY!” Royalty’s caption read, alongside heart and monkey emojis. Just like her mom Nia Guzman, 37, the little girl was already rocking her first Louis Vuitton bag, opting to go for the $365 Petite Accessories Pochette with a custom red stripe — how cute!

She was all-ready for the hot California sunshine in a summer-ready tie dye ensemble from Houston-based line Cool Kids Goods by Jaxson Ray. She added a pair of glittery “Pretty Girls Crocs” from Petite Luxx, along with pink Nike socks and layered beaded bracelets. She topped off her cute look with a goggle-inspired pair of sunglasses, hilariously blowing the camera kisses. In another snap, her baby sister Sinatra L.A., 1, also popped in! It turns out the luxe Louis Vuitton accessory actually belonged to the toddler, as her initials “S.L.A.” could be spotted on the opposite side of the bag. Little Sinatra was absolutely adorable with her pink scrunchie and sunglasses, offering the camera plenty of ‘tude for the photos taken by mom.

Notably, Royalty was missing her front tooth, which we hope she left under her pillow for the tooth fairy! Her smile was absolutely precious in the latest photo, and we can’t wait for her new teeth to grow in. “Yo she is so beautiful but she is her dad all the way god bless her,” one fan gushed, noting how much she looked like her dad Chris, 31. “Love your style Ro,” and “you and your baby sis are so adorable Ro!!!” others posted in the comments, shouting out little Sinatra who already has over 20,000 Instagram followers!

Recently, Royalty celebrated a major social media milestone — the 6-year-old hit a whopping one million followers! Chris helped his little girl celebrate with a sweet dancing video to Jackboys & Young Thug‘s 2019 hit “Out West.” The Indigo singer let Royalty take center stage as she showed off her on-point choreography, while Chris busted a move in the background.