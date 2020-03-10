Chris Brown & Ex Nia Guzman: How They Mended Relationship For Love Of Daughter Royalty, 5

After a rough start, sources close to Chris Brown and his ex, Nia Guzman shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that they are making ‘things work for the sake of Royalty,’ their five-year-old daughter.

Despite the fact that five-year-old Royalty Brown‘s parents, Chris Brown, 30, and Nia Guzman, 36, aren’t in a committed relationship, they have made co-parenting their adorable daughter their top priority. And that intention has even made their relationship so much better! “Chris gets along great with Nia because they decided a long time ago to make things work for the sake of Royalty,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. For Chris, especially, Royalty is “the most important girl in his life and he is willing to do whatever it takes to show her how much her parents love her and that she sees how well they get along.”

And it seems that everything is really quite amicable between Nia and Chris! On March 8, the co-parenting pair reunited to attend one of Royalty’s soccer games and were nothing but supportive of their youngster and friendly with one another. Furthermore, it was incredibly important for Chris to be there, united with Nia and Royalty. “Despite Chris‘ celebrity status, he does his best to give Royalty a normal upbringing and that’s why things like attending her soccer games are very important.” The source went on to explain that, since Royalty came into his life, “Chris has matured leaps and bounds” and it’s become incredibly clear “how his priorities have completely shifted.”

But Nia and Chris have had their faire share of road blocks along their journey to a cordial relationship. In 2018, Nia and Chris got into a scuffle over child support for their young daughter. When a decision was finally reached, however, Nia’s relationship with Chris slowly altered for the better! “Nia has no complaints about Chris, she loves the way he’s stepped up for Royalty and is making her such an important part of his life,” a secondary source revealed. It’s no secret just how close Royalty and Chris are, and every time Nia sees the pair together — whether in a social media post or out and about — “It melts her heart.”

From the looks of it, Royalty is an absolute daddy’s girl, too! “Royalty idolizes her daddy and Nia totally encourages it,” the source continued. “She wants Royalty to be proud of her daddy and to be close to him, she’s very happy with how Chris is as a father.” This blended family also maintains incredibly close bonds beyond just the trio. Nia is still “on very good terms” with Chris’s mom, Joyce Hawkins, and always “appreciates how good she is with Royalty.” From what fans have been able to see over the years, it’s so clear that, per our source, “Chris and Nia have come a long way in terms of how well they co-parent and it’s all comes down to what’s best for their daughter.” HollywoodLife reached out to Chris and Nia’s reps for comment.