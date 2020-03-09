Despite any differences they’ve had in the past, Chris Brown and Nia Guzman are both dedicated parents to their daughter, Royalty, and they proved it by spending time together at her soccer game on March 8.

Royalty Brown, 5, is one lucky lady! The five-year-old had a soccer game on March 8, and she was supported by both of her parents, Chris Brown and Nia Guzman, at the game. Nia posted some videos of Royalty on the field, as well as a photo of Royalty and Chris together after the game. “THE WINNERS,” she captioned the sweet image. Nia and Chris were never actually in a relationship. In fact, she got pregnant with Royalty while Chris was still dating Karrueche Tran. However, they’ve clearly managed to work together to raise an amazing little girl!

Chris and Nia share joint legal and physical custody of Royalty, but this agreement did not come without some struggles. When Royalty was one-year-old, Nia filed for full custody, and even attempted to lessen Chris’s contact with the baby. However, Chris won in court, keeping joint custody. Chris and Nia had some other legal difficulties in 2018, as well, when she requested more child support from him. Chris fought back, as he thought Nia was asking for too much and would end up spoiling Royalty. By the end of that year, though, he had agreed to “significantly increase” his payments.

If there are still any issues between these two when it comes to their legal rights, they were clearly able to put them aside for Royalty’s sake. Nia also recently praised Chris on Instagram, gushing that he “makes beautiful babies,” in reference to Royalty and the star’s newborn son, Aeko, who he shares with Ammika Harris.

Meanwhile, Nia also had a second child — another baby girl — so Royalty has two little siblings to help look after. Based on her parents’ Instagram posts, she’s been a big help with both kids, too!