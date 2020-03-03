Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 5, Is So Adorable Playing With Her Dolls & Little Sister 

Chris Brown’s 5-year-old daughter Royalty is such a good big sister! In a series of new photos, she’s pictured holding her baby sis, Sinatra while playing with her dolls and toys.

Chris Brown‘s daughter Royalty is growing up so fast! The talented 5-year-old showed off her cool “Royalty Brown Kitchen” set in a new post on her Instagram, which is run by her mom, Nia Guzman. She’s pictured playing with her pink food truck and matching picnic table that is filled with food, as seen in the photos. One snap shows her introducing her “Rayna” OG Doll to her baby sister, Sinatra.

“Roro Brown Kitchen! 🌮🌭🍔🍦🍭,” Royalty’s caption on her post read. “Rayna is helping me and my sissy plan an eventful day food trucking and picnic life ❤️❤️,” she continued, using the hashtag, “#OGDolls.” The sisters’ toys were set up in the living room of what’s believes to be her mother’s LA home.

Royalty donned a pair of purple pajamas with white hearts in the snaps. She let her long brunette hair down in two braids. Meanwhile, her was dressed in a white long sleeve onesie for their playdate.

(Photo credit: Chris Brown/Instagram)

Royalty is quite popular on Instagram with her fashion, beauty and lifestyle content that’s otherwise known as “RoRo’s world.” Her Instagram page, managed by her mom, has nearly 700,000 followers. And, her little sister is following in her footsteps with her own Instagram page that’s already garnered over 12,000 followers. Sinatra’s page is also managed by their mom, Nia.

Royalty certainly has a lot to be happy about these days, as she became a big sister for a second time back in November. Her dad, welcomed his second child — a baby boy named Aeko Catori Brown — with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris right before Thanksgiving. While the “Overtime” singer, 30, and the model kept the birth of their baby boy a secret at first, they eventually began sharing photos of him on social media.