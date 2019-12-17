Royalty Brown, 5, Carries Her Little Sister In Sweet New Pic After Birth Of Baby Brother, Aeko

Too cute! Royalty Brown is one amazing big sister, as she carried her sweet little sibling around while mom, Nia Guzman, snapped an adorable pic for Royalty’s Instagram.

Royalty Brown, 5, is one beaming big sister while holding her adorable little sister in a new photo posted to her Instagram on Dec. 16. The sweet five-year-old, whom mom, Nia Guzman, 36, shares with ex Chris Brown, 30, carried her infant sibling around a sweet little playroom perfect for the pair. In the photo, Royalty has her arms around her sibling, born in June 2019, while two of her pals stand on either side of the beaming five-year-old. Royalty and her friends each had jewels all over the foreheads, looking so cute while smiling for the camera. Of course, Royalty has plenty of reasons to be glowing!

Royalty’s dad just welcomed his second child and first son with Ammika Harris, 26, on Nov. 21! The couple, who remained fairly quiet about the happy news, have slowly begun to share more and more details with their fans and followers on social media. On Dec. 11, the pair shared the first sweet photo of their baby boy, whom they have named Aeko. In the image, Chris’s hands tenderly cupped the little one’s foot, as the black and white image signified the emotional, monumental moment for the second-time dad. Naturally, it also means that Royalty has become a big sister once again, and fans can already tell she’s going to be an amazing big sister.

However, it’s not just fans who cannot wait to see Royalty be with her little brother. Chris, himself, “is really looking forward to getting Royalty involved in everything and expects her to be the most amazing big sister ever,” a friend of Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He loves the fact that he has a daughter and a son and he now feels complete,” the friend continued. Chris is already having “dreams of their future” and is “really looking forward to seeing what both his kids grow up to be.” How wonderful!

Clearly, Royalty already has the big sister role down, as evidenced by the sweet snap with her little sister by mom, Nia. It’s merely a matter of time before Chris reveals the first images of Royalty with her baby brother. Fans cannot wait to see them!