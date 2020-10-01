Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 6, Looks So Pretty With Long Braids — See New Pic

She may be young, but Royalty Brown is one seriously stylish little girl! The daughter of singer Chris Brown debuted her latest hair look, and it featured dozens of pretty braids.

Royalty Brown, 6, the mini-me daughter of R&B singer Chris Brown, has shared a snap of her latest hair makeover! The fun sized fashionista, who has garnered an Instagram following of more than one million people, took to the social media platform on September 30 to give fans a glimpse of her new look. “@nightsofthejack drive Thru with @yanarosenunn,” she captioned the adorable carousel post.

The first image, which was a selfie, showed RoRo posing in a silver sequin top as she flashed the camera a gorgeous smile. All eyes were on her brunette tresses, which was styled into long braids. The second pic showed her posing with a pal, who rocked curly hair and a tiny Burberry shirt dress. The duo appeared to be having a lot of fun as they hit up the drive-in movie theatre amid the global pandemic. “Selfie game on 1000,” one fan commented, while another noted how similar she looked to her famous dad. “She is so adorable and she is all her Daddy.”

When Royalty isn’t sharing pics on her own social media account, her parents and grandparents are posting happy snaps of the youngster. Most recently, her grandmother, Joyce Hawkins shared a photo of Royalty heading to her first day of first grade in a blue and white patterned dress with a collared undershirt.

“YOUR FIRST DAY AT SCHOOL IN FIRST GRADE!!!! LOVE YOU ANGEL!! HAVE THE MOST AMAZING DAY EVER,” Joyce wrote in the caption of her post. The photo showed her granddaughter holding up a single finger to symbolize the start of first grade. We can’t believe how quickly Royalty is growing up, and what a great sense of style she’s developed! The six-year-old paired her school dress with a bright red headband, and looked totally fashion forward!