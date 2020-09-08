Royalty Brown, 6, Looks Too Cute In Her School Uniform For 1st Day Of 1st Grade

Royalty Brown kicked off first grade in style on September 8! Chris Brown’s 6-year-old daughter rocked a blue dress with a red headband in her hair for her first day of school!

Royalty Brown is one stylish student! The little fashionista, 6, dressed to impress for her first day of first grade on Tuesday. She wore a blue and white patterned tank top dress with a collared undershirt in new photos shared by her grandmother, Joyce Hawkins. Hawkins is the mother of Royalty’s dad, Chris Brown.

Royalty’s outfit details include a semi-pleated skirt and navy blue buttons on the front of her dress. She paired her end-of-summer look with a bright red headband that held back her gorgeous, long braids. Brown’s oldest child — he’s also dad to son Aeko Catori Brown — completed her look with a pair of cool sneakers.

“YOUR FIRST DAY AT SCHOOL IN FIRST GRADE!!!! LOVE YOU ANGEL!! HAVE THE MOST AMAZING DAY EVER,” Hawkins wrote in the caption of her post. The photo showed her granddaughter holding up a single finger to symbolize the start of first grade.

Royalty’s mom, Nia Guzman, shared the same photo to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “First day of school,” read an animated graphic above the school snap. Additionally, the proud mom also documented the moment she picked up her daughter from her first day of school. In one clip shared to her Instagram Stories, Nia filmed Royalty running to her car. She wore a protective mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second video showed the mother-daughter duo holding hands together.

It’s no surprise that Royalty looked red carpet ready for her first day of school. The famous youngster — who already has 1 million followers on Instagram (managed by her mom) — wears designer clothes while lounging at home. Most recently, she sported a cute Yves Saint Laurent swimsuit and a $385 Louis Vuitton bag on separate occasions. Hey Royalty, can we get a closet tutorial?