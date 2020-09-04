Watch
Chris Brown & Ammika Harris’ ‘Handsome Little Man’ Aeko, 9 Mos., Rocks $110 Burberry Mini Polo

So stylish! Chris Brown’s adorable son looked so grown up in this new video posted by proud mom Ammika Harris.

We just can’t get over how adorable Aeko Catori Brown is! Mom Ammika Harris posted a video of the 9-month-old to her Instagram account on Friday, Sept. 4 and her son was looking just like his superstar dad Chris Brown, 31. “My handsome little man,” Ammika captioned the short video which showed Aeko being pushed in his stroller. He was looking so stylish in a $110 navy blue polo shirt by British label Burberry, featuring the brands’ iconic beige, black and red check print.

Ammika has been regularly posting updates of her little boy, including a recent video of him standing up! At just 8-months-old, Aeko proved he had some serious skills as he posed up a storm for his mom’s iPhone. Proud dad Chris sweetly left a heart emoji in the comments, and we just couldn’t get over how cute Aeko looked as he made several silly faces for the camera.

It’s likely been months since Chris last saw his son in person, as Aeko remains in Germany with Ammika where her mother resides while Chris is at home in Los Angeles. “Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment and she’s still in Germany at this point with Aeko,” a source said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in February. On Sept. 4, Ammika also posted a video of a delicious looking lunch with fitness expert and friend Michelle — while she didn’t tag a restaurant or location, her friend’s profile identified her own location as Germany.

Despite the distance, Ammika has ensured that Chris is in the loop with Aeko by scheduling video chats and sending photos to the Indigo singer. “It’s unsure when she’ll come back to the states, but she is constantly in communication with Chris,” the insider explained. “Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times,” they also said.