Chris Brown’s Son Aeko Stands On His Own At Just 8 Months Old In Adorable New Photo

Chris Brown acted all proud daddy when he posted a photo of his son Aeko doing something remarkable at only 8 months old!

What an amazing moment! Chris Brown, 31, simply left a heart emoji on the latest social media photo of his son Aeko, 8 months, on Sunday, August 23. The “Run It” singer’s baby boy, who he shares with model Ammika Harris, was able to stand all on his own in the snap while striking the cutest of poses for the camera with a pacifier in his mouth. Ammika, meanwhile, gave her followers a big reason to go “aww” one day earlier when she posted four different photos of her and Aeko making cute and silly faces for the camera. Talk about a 24-hour adorableness overload!

Both Chris and Ammika have done an excellent job at posting as many photos and videos of Aeko behaving in the cutest of manners with millions eating up everything he does! The 27-year-old, who currently resides with her little one overseas in Germany, shared a precious clip of him giving the camera a doe-eyed look for the camera while showing off his curly hairdo!

Meanwhile Chris and Ammika have been creating headlines for something outside of them being parents to one of the cutest celebrity kids in the world. The two caused many to raise an eyebrow when they both unfollowed each other on social media earlier this summer. This came after the Grammy winner was constantly leaving her flirty comments on her pictures similarly to how Tristan Thompson does with Khloe Kardashian (another often confusing relationship).

“It it won’t last long,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last month about the probability of the two of them staying unfollowed with one another on IG. “Their relationship is complicated but who could blame them? They have their ups and downs just like everybody else, plus they’re living under a microscope with the added pressure of being on different continents.”

“Not being able to see each other in person and spend real time together, all while being quarantined would make anybody frustrated,” the insider continued. “They have so much going on and they’ve been making the best of it after not being together and Chris not seeing his son in person for six months now. They’ll be fine and it’s really not a big deal. They’ll likely be flirting on social media again in no time.”