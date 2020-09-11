Royalty Brown, 6, Expertly Does 4 Back Walkovers In A Row & Dad Chris Raves That She’s ‘The Real GOAT’

Gymnast alert! Royalty Brown proved she’s been working hard on her gymnastics skills by showing them off in a new Instagram video — and her dad, Chris, is SO proud!

Royalty Brown, 6, is one talented little girl! The six-year-old, whose dad is singer Chris Brown, shared a video on her Instagram account of herself doing gymnastics on Sept. 10. In the clip, Royalty does multiple back walkovers in a row and doesn’t miss a beat! “#BabyGoat,” she (or her mom, Nia Guzman) captioned the clip. In response, Chris commented on the video, “THE REAL GOAT [Greatest Of All Time]” with a series of fire emojis.

Chris is never shy about sharing how proud he is of Royalty on social media. He often re-posts videos of her expertly showing off her dance moves, which she clearly got from him! However, it looks like Royalty has plenty of other tricks up her sleeve besides dancing, because she’s already a very talented gymnast, too.

In addition to Royalty, Chris also has a baby boy, Aeko, with Ammika Harris. Aeko was born in Nov. 2019, but has been living in Germany with Ammika for most of 2020. Due to travel restrictions amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Chris has not been able to see his son for several months. Luckily, Ammika has been keeping him updated with photos and videos, which Chris often shares on his own Instagram.

Chris was just 25 years old when Royalty was born in May 2014. News that the singer secretly had a daughter didn’t break until several months later, in Feb. 2015. His girlfriend at the time, Karrueche Tran, didn’t even find out about the baby until the news went public, and she broke up with him right after.

Clearly, a lot has changed for Chris since then, and he’s evolved into quite the doting dad to his adorable kids. So far, Royalty definitely seems to take after him in a lot of ways, and time will tell whether or not the same goes for little Aeko!