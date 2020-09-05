Watch
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown Shows Off Son Aeko, 9 Mos, Saying ‘Dada’ For The First Time — Watch

chris brown
MEGA
Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement.Pictured: Chris BrownBACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

They grow up so fast! Chris Brown’s son Aeko has been showing off his talking skills, and the R&B singer shared an adorable video of the tiny tot.

It seems like just yesterday that Chris Brown was introducing his mini-me son Aeko to the world! The tiny tot, who is now nine months old, is quarantined on the other side of the world with his mom Ammika Harris, and has been practicing his talking skills. The “Run It” singer shared an adorable new video of the bub giggling at the camera, writing in the caption “called me da da for the first time… then heard him say mama. Tryna get em say roro next… #angelkissesforthemrs.” How sweet!

Although the video didn’t show Aeko saying the actual words, he looked adorable, and we’re sure he’ll be saying ‘RoRo’ after his big sis Royalty Brown in no time! The cute clip showed the bub wearing a $110 navy blue polo shirt by Burberry, along with a red beanie to keep his little head warm. Proud mom Ammika also took to her Instagram page to share a video of her mini-me son wearing the same designer top. “My handsome little man,” she captioned the short video which showed him being pushed in his stroller.

chris
Chris Brown’s son Aeko is seriously adorable. Image: MEGA

Aeko has been quarantined on the other side of the world with his mom in Germany, but she’s been sending Chris plenty of pics, which he has also been sharing on his social media! Last month, we reported that Ammika “would love” for her and little Aeko to reunite with his dad in the US, but have decided to wait until it’s safe to make the international flight. A source close to the proud parents talked exclusively with HollywoodLife and explained that although Ammika is allowed to travel to the US, she and Chris are not willing to risk the “well-being” of their newborn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.