Chris Brown Debuts Full Leg Tattoos Of Kids Royalty & Aeko’s Names: ‘My World On My Legs’

Chris Brown took to Instagram to show his fans the latest additions to his body art. See the new photo.

Chris Brown added some major ink to his body with two major and meaningful additions on his shins. The R&B singer, 31, debuted tattoos running down each of his shins with the names of his children on each leg. The ink covered the entirety of Chris’ skin just beneath his knees, featuring his six-year-old daughter’s name, Royalty, and one-year-old son’s name, Aeko, on each.

The ink was done by Ganga Tattoo Studio in Los Angeles and Chris seemed really happy with the finished product that he will bare forever. “My world on my legs,” Chris captioned the photo, which he shared to his Instagram account on March 26. There’s no doubt that his relationship with his two kiddos is very important to Chris, and his bond with the youngsters has been evident in candid photos he’s shared from his life.

More recently, Chris’s mom, Joyce Hawkins, took to Instagram and shared a precious video of his daughter, whom he shares with Nia Guzman. In the clip, Royalty sang her daddy’s praises — literally. “I will say my daddy is the best, which is Chris Brown. He is the best that I ever had,” she said in a sing-song style. The clip was super cute, but even Chris’ son with Ammika Harris had to get in on some cute content, too.

Aeko, who’s been with Ammika in Germany, had some professional snapshots taken and looked absolutely precious in the photos. Fans could just see the one-year-old’s teeth coming in and the little tyke looked so big. “Sir Brown,” Ammika sweetly captioned the images.

It’s so clear that Chris absolutely adores his youngsters and has made a concerted effort to be there for them in the early years of their life. His new ink is definitely a reminder of what his world revolves around, and it will stay with him forever. Fans cannot wait to see the singer reunite with his youngsters in the near future.