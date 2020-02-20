Royalty Brown, 5, Proves She Can Sing Just Like Dad Chris By Belting Out Justin Bieber’s ‘10,000 Hours’

It sounds like musical talent runs in the family! In a new Instagram post from her mom, Nia Guzman, Royalty Brown belted out Justin Bieber’s hit “10,000 Hours” and totally stunned fans!

Royalty Brown might just have a music career in her future! The adorable five-year-old was captured by her mom, Nia Guzman, who shares Royalty with Chris Brown, in a sweet video posted on Instagram on Feb. 19 belting Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay‘s ballad “10,000 Hours.” In the clip, Royalty sat down on a chair just across from her proud mom. Sporting her long, natural hair and camo overalls with a black shirt, Royalty effortlessly and unprompted went right into the chorus of the song. After singing the chorus, however, Royalty went into a freestyle of her own!

The pint-sized pop star sang about her mom asking her to do the dishes but that Royalty “had to go to work.” Pretty soon, the song completely turned into Royalty singing about just how much she loved her mom and what she means to her. It was such a sweet moment and Nia captioned the endearing clip with “I LOVE YOU MY BABY…MY ROYALTY,” adding a heart emoji. Much like Nia, fans were equally impressed by the youngster, commenting on Nia’s post with compliments like, “This is just everything,” “Yes Roro sing it baby,” and “How beautiful!”

Of course, Royalty, who is practically her dad’s mini-me, has shown off her golden pipes before. On Jan. 20, the “Loyal” singer posted a video of Royalty singing along to “Little Bit” by MattyBRaps and the Haschak Sisters. Royalty got incredibly sassy, performing her part of the tune where she said to the person on the other side of the phone camera, “I don’t even like you a little bit!” With a great voice and the attitude to match, Royalty is practically ready for the stage!

Fans have loved watching Royalty grow up over the years, and now, it really seems like she’s fully coming into her talent! There was clearly a lot of love for the youngster, who keeps showing off her penchant for music, just like her dad! Fans cannot wait to see what Nia and Chris choose to share of their adorable, talented daughter next!