Kylie Jenner Reveals Whether She Has Plans For Marriage After Rekindling Travis Scott Romance

In a rare interview about her love life, Kylie Jenner shared her plans for marriage during the ‘KUWTK’ reunion, which aired after her date night with ex Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner dished about her plans for the future during part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on June 17. Just days after she seemingly confirmed that she was back together with Travis Scott, Kylie’s interview about her plans for marriage aired on the KarJenner special. “I’m not thinking about marriage right now,” Kylie told host Andy Cohen. “But I would hope to get married one day.”

Kylie and Travis have a three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, together. They dated from April 2017 until September 2019 before calling it quits. During the breakup, Kylie and Travis maintained a close relationship, and spent various holidays together with Stormi. In early May 2021, they sparked speculation that they had gotten back together when Kylie went to Miami to help Travis celebrate his birthday, and they were spotted packing on the PDA in the club. Kylie then supported Travis at an event in New York City on June 15, and their red carpet appearance led to even more buzz about a reconciliation.

Despite all of this going on between these two, Travis never appeared on KUWTK, which Andy asked Kylie about at the reunion. “I guess sometimes he didn’t want to be filmed,” she admitted. “I never pressured him to be on the show.” Something else that wasn’t on the show was Kylie’s pregnancy journey in 2017 and early 2018. Kylie gave birth when she was just 20 years old, and decided to keep her pregnancy a secret until Stormi was born.

“I was really young when I got pregnant and it was just a lot for me, personally,” Kylie explained to Andy. “I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public, too, and have everyone’s opinions. I think it was just something I needed to go through by myself, so I just decided to not even deal with that.”

As for how she managed to hide for nearly nine months, Kylie revealed, “I stayed in my house and around my neighborhood. Then, towards the end, there would be helicopters every day. I couldn’t even go outside. They would be shooting all my deliveries. I remember people thought there was a crib, but it was just a piece of furniture showing up a my house. It was crazy all day, so I just didn’t even leave.”

Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner , said that keeping pregnancy private was the “greatest decision” Kylie ever made, too. “This is obviously a theory, I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure there’s been studies on this, but I think the more at peace you are when you’re pregnant, that goes into your child,” she said. “I think it’s a reflection of her daughter today and how amazing and beautiful she is — because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy. I really do think it was the best decision.”