Stormi Webster Wears Adorable Black Dress As She & Kylie Jenner Support Travis Scott At Parsons Benefit

Stormi Webster wore a knee-length black dress with blue and white Nike Air Jordan sneakers from her dad Travis Scott’s line as she sweetly posed on the red carpet of the Parsons Benefit in New York City.

Stormi Webster may only be three-years-old but she stole the spotlight during her latest public appearance! The incredibly cute tot stayed by her mom Kylie Jenner, 23, and dad Travis Scott, 30, while posing and walking around the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City on June 15. The rapper was honored at the event and was fully supported by his daughter and his ex as they took multiple pics together.

Stormi was adorable in a black sleeveless knee-length dress as she happily stood in front of her parents on the red carpet of the gala. She paired the look with blue, black, and white Nike Air Jordans that are part of her dad’s line with the brand. She also rocked two buns in her hair and appeared to be a little shy in front of the cameras at one point as she put her hands up to her mouth but she also cheekily stuck her tongue out, surely causing onlookers to laugh.

Kylie looked gorgeous in her own fashionable outfit that included a figure-flattering green sleeveless dress that had a fish tail-like bottom that hugged her just above the ankles. She also included sheer green gloves that wen up to her upper arms. She added clear heels to the look and had her long wavy hair parted to the side and draped over one shoulder.

Travis looked stylish in a black blazer over a black top and black pants. He topped the outfit off with black shoes and accessorized with necklaces. He also had his signature hair and put one arm around Kylie’s waist as they smiled for photographers. Kylie took the time to document the fun time on her TikTok, which can be seen below.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed that Kylie and Travis are back together, he did reportedly mention her and Stormi when accepting his award at the event. “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he said, according to E! News. After being seen together on numerous outings while co-parenting their little girl, a source also told us that they hang out a lot.

“Kylie and Travis’ relationship hasn’t changed at all. They spend a lot of time together and they don’t post about it,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are a united family and talk all of the time and have chemistry and admiration for each other.”