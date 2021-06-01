Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Status Revealed After They Go Shopping With Stormi, 3, Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘spend a lot of time together’ but ‘don’t post about it’, one source EXCLUSIVELY tells HL.

Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 29, have been facing many reconciliation rumors over the past year after being seen on numerous outings together, but it turns out their relationship “hasn’t changed” and they’re not looking to get involved in anything serious again anytime soon.

“ Kylie and Travis’ relationship hasn’t changed at all. They spend a lot of time together and they don’t post about it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are a united family and talk all of the time and have chemistry and admiration for each other.”

Their heathy co-parenting of their daughter Stormi , 3, continues to be a focus for them and if that involves spending a lot of time together, then that’s what they’ll do. “Travis is always calling her to check in on her and Stormi,” the source continued. “They do family dinners and activities whenever Travis is in town. He’s a very hands on father.”

“ Kylie knows a relationship with Travis won’t work with his busy schedule and music lifestyle,” the insider added. “He doesn’t want to settle down, but she’s actually OK with that. She knows she’s young and doesn’t need that right now. She knows that’s who he is. She’s not looking to be with anyone else or date, but he can’t give her what she needs right now. Maybe in the future that will change, but for now they’re happy with the way their relationship functions. It may be unconventional, but they don’t care. It works for them”

Kylie and Travis were recently spotted shopping together at Target and later shared a flirty playground moment while taking Stormi to the park to play on May 29. The exes both hung off the Hold-N-Spin as they laughed and smiled in a video that she shared to social media. Over a week before that, they were also seen together during a trip to Disneyland with their little one.

The former lovebirds were first romantically linked back in 2017 and announced the birth of Stormi in Feb. 2018. By Sept. 2019, however, they had called it quits.