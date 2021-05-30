Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Flirty Playground Moment After Shopping At Target With Stormi, 3 – Watch

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott looked like they had a blast on a playground Hold-N-Spin as she once again stunned in her gray crop top!

Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 29, will forever be connected by their adorable daughter Stormi, 3 — and despite their 2019 split, seem to be on better terms than ever. The exes went for a fun evening outing to a playground with friends on Saturday, May 29 where they shared a flirty moment on a Hold-N-Spin! Kylie and Travis were both laughing away as they lifted their feet off the ground, allowing the contraption to pick up speed.

The Kylie Skin founder’s long black hair swung from side to side as she showed off her casual gray crop top and wide legged pant ensemble. Travis, meanwhile, stayed casual in a purple t-shirt, kicks and black pants. The video, which was filmed by a laughing friend, came after they stocked up on essentials at Target with Stormi. The AstroWorld rapper sweetly hugged and snuggled his little girl in front of a red shopping cart as the 3-year-old hugged him right back!

Stormi looked so stylish herself in an all-white outfit, beige sneakers from her dad’s Nike Air Jordan collection and space buns! The trio were seen exiting the store with a cart full of bags shortly after via fan video, with Kylie revealing her bag choice fro the evening: a white Dior Saddle handbag.

Kylie and Travis sparked rumors that they rekindled their romance after an outing to Disneyland on May 18, with Stormi and Kylie’s niece Dream Kardashian, 4, in tow. The foursome appeared to have an amazing time at the happiest place on Earth, hitting up classic rides like the Alice in Wonderland tea cups and Snow White’s Enchanted Wish!

Shortly after, reports surfaced that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was in an “open relationship” with the Houston native, which she flatly denied. “You guys really just make up anything,” Kylie tweeted on Friday, May 21, along with a screenshot of a report. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true,” the SKIMS model also penned.