Disneyland’s 65th Anniversary: See Stars On Dates At The Happiest Place On Earth

joe jonas, sophie turner
Marksman / Snorlax/ MEGA
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pack on the PDA while riding the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland. Gwen sat next to Blake and and had both arms around him and her head on his shoulder Pictured: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton,Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton Ref: SPL1372816 121016 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner were spotted enjoying a day at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The two were spotted holding hands as they walked down Main Street at the 'Happiest Place on Earth'. The Game of Thrones star was also seen wearing Minnie Mouse ears. 06 Apr 2018 Pictured: Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner were spotted enjoying a day at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The two were spotted holding hands as they walked down Main Street at the 'Happiest Place on Earth'. The Game of Thrones star was also seen wearing Minnie Mouse ears. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA197017_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa are seen walking hand in hand as they enjoy a fun date night at the happiest place on earth. The happy couple, joined by a VIP tour guide, walked quickly as fans quickly surrounded them if they made the slightest stop, enjoyed many of the theme park's thrill rides. they rode the new guardians of the galaxy ride before heading over to California Screaming rollercoaster. Kobe made funny faces on the rollercoaster they arrived at the theme park around 6pm and hung out for about five hours. 15 Jul 2017 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA55518_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Hailee Steinfeld and her boyfriend Niall Horan can't keep their hands off each other while on a date night at Disneyland. The happy couple, who were joined by a few friends, security, and a VIP tour guide, were seen having a blast at the happiest place on earth. The two were seen packing on some serious PDA, cuddling, hugging and even kissing every chance they could. 13 Aug 2018 Pictured: Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan. Photo credit: Marksman/Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA262582_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Some stars are just crazy about Disneyland and they love to take their bae with them! See couples like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and more who’ve visited the happiest place on Earth together in time for its 65th anniversary!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse aren’t the only famous couple you’ll spot walking hand in hand around Disneyland! Lots of celebrities flock to the amusement park for date nights. After all, when you want to celebrate true love, there is no place better than the happiest place on Earth! To commemorate the park’s 65th anniversary today, July 17, we’re taking a look back at all the celebs who have spent date night at Disneyland!

Back in August 2017, Ryan Gosling and his longtime partner, and the mother of his two children, Eva Mendes, enjoyed a lovely date night full of Disney magic. More recently, Halsey and her rumored beau, Yungblud, spent a romantic date night at Disneyland on Feb. 22, 2019! The two appeared to have a wonderful time, and Halsey was even seen posing for a photo with Minnie Mouse near Disneyland’s iconic carousel!

halsey, yungblod
Halsey and Yungblud enjoy Disneyland on Feb. 22, 2019 [Marksman / Snorlax/ MEGA].
While not all celeb couples who have had a bit of pixie dust sprinkled on them found a happily ever after together, the pics of their trips are still super cute! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham, and Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood all enjoyed trips to Disneyland during their high-profile relationships. Of course, longtime couples have also been spotted at the park!

Expectant first-time parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner  couldn’t get enough of the Disney magic. The couple was spotted back in April 2018 walking hand in hand through the park. The ever fashionable pair totally blended in with tourists, carrying fanny packs while Sophie donned a pair of Minnie Mouse ears!

sophie turner, joe jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner enjoy Disneyland on April 6, 2018 [Marksman / Snorlax/ MEGA].
See current pairs like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh, and Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble don mouse ears and smile brightly on rides together. Check out the gallery above to see pics of other celebrity couples who have had amazing trips to Mickey’s house together!