Disneyland’s 65th Anniversary: See Stars On Dates At The Happiest Place On Earth

Some stars are just crazy about Disneyland and they love to take their bae with them! See couples like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and more who’ve visited the happiest place on Earth together in time for its 65th anniversary!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse aren’t the only famous couple you’ll spot walking hand in hand around Disneyland! Lots of celebrities flock to the amusement park for date nights. After all, when you want to celebrate true love, there is no place better than the happiest place on Earth! To commemorate the park’s 65th anniversary today, July 17, we’re taking a look back at all the celebs who have spent date night at Disneyland!

Back in August 2017, Ryan Gosling and his longtime partner, and the mother of his two children, Eva Mendes, enjoyed a lovely date night full of Disney magic. More recently, Halsey and her rumored beau, Yungblud, spent a romantic date night at Disneyland on Feb. 22, 2019! The two appeared to have a wonderful time, and Halsey was even seen posing for a photo with Minnie Mouse near Disneyland’s iconic carousel!

While not all celeb couples who have had a bit of pixie dust sprinkled on them found a happily ever after together, the pics of their trips are still super cute! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham, and Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood all enjoyed trips to Disneyland during their high-profile relationships. Of course, longtime couples have also been spotted at the park!

Expectant first-time parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner couldn’t get enough of the Disney magic. The couple was spotted back in April 2018 walking hand in hand through the park. The ever fashionable pair totally blended in with tourists, carrying fanny packs while Sophie donned a pair of Minnie Mouse ears!

See current pairs like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh, and Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble don mouse ears and smile brightly on rides together. Check out the gallery above to see pics of other celebrity couples who have had amazing trips to Mickey’s house together!