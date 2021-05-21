Kylie Jenner Denies Being In An Open Relationship With Travis Scott After Disneyland Trip

Kylie Jenner clapped back at ‘disrespectful’ media outlets reporting that she and ex Travis Scott rekindled their romance with an ‘open relationship’ days after the former couple were at Disneyland.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is clearing the air! The cosmetics CEO took to Twitter do deny reports that she and ex Travis Scott are in an “open relationship” over 18 months after their split. “You guys really just make up anything,” she tweeted on Friday, May 21, including a screenshot of a report. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship,” she went on.

“But it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true,” she added. She then followed up with a tweet that read, “I just saw this but yes tmz too lol” — naming TMZ who published the original reporting that she and the father of 3-year-old Stormi had taken their relationship past co-parenting. The outlet detailed that Kylie and Travis had rekindled romantically, but were also able to see other people.

The exes fueled speculation of a romantic reunion after an outing to Disneyland on May 18. The Kylie Skin founder and AstroWorld album were spotted at the Orange County area theme park with Stormi on various rides, including Alice in Wonderland. Kylie also had her brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter, 4-year-old Dream, with her for the family day. A security guard could be seen walking with the group as fans recorded video and snapped photos.

Kylie wore a multi-colored lamé pair of pants and a white crop top for the casual outing, keeping her long black hair down. She kept the rest of her look practical with sneakers and a crossbody bag. Travis opted an all-beige outfit, keeping his face covered with a mask that appeared to resemble Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. Stormi twinned with her mom in all-white and sneakers, while Dream looked cozy in a baby blue sweatsuit and black runners.

Travis and Kylie have been spending plenty of time together recently: the couple reunited in Miami, FL in celebration of his birthday last month. Since their split in Sept. 2019, the exes have actively co-parented Stormi — with Travis regularly staying at her Holmby Hills mansion through quarantine, as well as at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home. The exes began dating in 2017 after meeting at Coachella, with news breaking of Kylie’s pregnancy just months later in Sept. 2017.