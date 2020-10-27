Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spotted Returning From Weekend Getaway With Stormi, 2

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, along with their daughter Stormi, 2, were pictured exiting her pink private jet on Oct. 26. The trio skipped Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday trip and opted for family time instead. Are Kylie and Trav back together?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott continue to keep fans guessing about the status of their relationship. The on-off couple and their 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster were photographed exiting Kylie’s pink private jet on Monday afternoon. The family appeared to be returning from a weekend away, however, it’s unclear where they jetted off to. Meanwhile, they opted out of attending Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday trip, which took place at an exclusive private island.

Kylie, 23, was pictured exiting her Kylie Air jet in an all-white outfit with a pink Hermes Birkin bag in hand. She was dedicated to her outfit scheme and even wore white socks with cream-colored Yeezy slides. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, who donned blonde hair over the weekend, wore a face mask amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Travis, 29, donned a long sleeve patterned button-up and light grey pants. He was photographed exiting Kylie’s PJ in a pair of black sneakers — presumably one of his many shoes in collaboration with Nike. The “Franchise” rapper, who rocked a blue hat, carried a custom dark luggage bag that read, “Cactus Jack.” The term is synonymous with the 5-time Grammy nominee, and it’s also the name of his custom meal in partnership with McDonald’s.

Last but not least, Stormi. The little fashionista exited her mom’s private plane barefoot, while an unidentified worker or nanny carried her to a nearby Range Rover vehicle. Stormi sported grey sweats and a black t-shirt, as a stuffed animal pacifier hung from her mouth.

While it’s no surprise to see the family of three bonding together, there’s still a gray area when it comes to Kylie and Travis. The two have such a strong co-parenting relationship, that many fans are convinced they’re back together. Nonetheless, Kylie and Travis have not confirmed a reconciliation. They split last October after two years of dating, but have remained quite close ever since.

More recently, Kylie sparked romance rumors with her ex when she shared a collection of photos with Travis on October 17. They were pictured playing “dress up” while modeling new pieces from Givenchy‘s latest collection. About a week before that, Kylie and Travis enjoyed a day of fall festivities with their daughter at a pumpkin patch in CA. Kylie documented the fun on social media, which included a tractor ride through a corn field, pumpkin picking, and frolicking through fields of sunflowers.