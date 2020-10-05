Stormi, 2, Squeals With Delight As She Bakes Halloween Cookies With Mom Kylie Jenner In Adorable Video

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster teamed up for another holiday cookie-making session, which they filmed for a YouTube video! Stormi’s ‘vocab’ amazed fans as she assisted her mom in the kitchen.

Kylie Jenner, 23, had the cutest “helper” in the kitchen: Stormi Webster! The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her two-year-old daughter made Halloween cookies for a YouTube video posted on Oct. 5, which served as proof that Kylie and Stormi make the cutest team ever. “Are you going to be a good helper?,” Kylie asked her little one in the beginning of the video, and Stormi replied, “Yes mommy.”

Stormi said just as cute one-liners throughout the video as she helped Kylie mix the cookie batter and decorate the spooky-themed sugar cookies. “I love making cookies with you,” Kylie told her assistant chef, and Stormi adorably replied, “Oh, that’s cute mommy.” Kylie’s assistant chef even sang her famous “Patience” song while waiting for the cookies to bake!

When the cookies came out of the oven, Stormi squealed while Kylie tickled her. At the end of the video, Stormi even proposed that they should surprise her cousin True Thompson, 2, with the sugary treats! Making this video even more sweet was the fact that Stormi and Kylie twinned in Halloween-themed Snoopy onesies.

Kylie’s comments section was filled with praise for her parenting skills, and fans were especially impressed with her daughter’s vocabulary. “Kylie is so underrated as a mother she’s doing such a great job raising Stormi just look at how comfortably that child can express her emotions and excitement not to mention her manners and vocab,” one such fan wrote below the YouTube video.

This is the second time Kylie and Stormi have made cookies on YouTube! For their Christmas 2019 video, Stormi — who was still one years old at the time — was only given cookie-decorating duties. However, Stormi is growing up now! Kylie revealed that her daughter had upgraded to a “big girl bed” on Oct. 2, and Stormi even started her first day of homeschool at the end of September.

Stormi can now even take care of her mom, too. In a video that melted hearts across Instagram on Oct. 1, Stormi sweetly told Kylie “don’t be afraid mommy” as the two cuddled on the couch.