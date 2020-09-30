Kylie Jenner got into the spirit for her favorite holiday, showing off her incredible Halloween décor that included mummies, witches, plenty of candles and, of course, candy!

Kylie Jenner, 23, is welcoming Fall with open arms! The makeup mogul showed off her festive Halloween decorations for her 196 million followers, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, was loving every second. “It’s so beautiful! We’ve got the lights up,” Kylie narrated as she filmed her outdoor trees covered in strings of orange-hued lights. Stormi was so excited by them, she hilariously interrupted the video as she jumped and yelled, “It’s so pretty!” running right towards them. Adorable!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also gave fans a look at the rest of the spooky décor around her $36.5 million resort-style mansion. “We’ve got mummies,” she said in another video as Stormi could be heard in the background. She placed the two beige-colored mummies to the left and right of her now Instagram-famous front door (often the setting of Ky’s outfit photos), along with two witch mannequins hanging out in the hallway. “My friends,” Kylie declared in a caption over the photo of the witches. Perhaps they’re joining the crew alongside BFFs Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel?

“We are in full Halloween mode at my house. Setting up all these cute little things!” Kylie explained over another video, showing off her fun spider-leg tea light holders, several orange-colored Volsupa candles and fun knick knacks on her bookshelf, including a tile that read, “A witch lives here with her little monsters.” Her TV room and kitchen also got a Halloween makeover, with plush purple pumpkins around the coffee table and mantle, a sign that read “trick or treat,” orange towels and plenty of candy (candy corn, Hershey Kisses, and pumpkin gummies, to be exact). A plate of tasty sugar cookies could be seen, with a bite — we’re guessing by Stormi — taken out of the sugar-iced ghost.

It’s no surprise to see the Kylie Skin CEO getting into the Halloween spirit, as she’s known to go all out for the ghoulish day of the year! In 2018, Stormi completely stole the show with her epic costume inspired by her mom’s gorgeous lavender Versace gown from the Met Gala! The then 1-year-old even had a purple wig, just like Kylie’s. “My baby!!!!!!!!… i cant handle this!!!!” Kylie gushed at the time. Earlier that month, the mother-daughter duo also hit up a Los Angeles pumpkin patch with dad Travis Scott, 29, and Stormi’s cousin True Thompson, 2.