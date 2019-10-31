See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Dresses As The Sexiest Ariel Ever For ‘Little Mermaid’ Halloween Costume

kylie jenner halloween
THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Lisa Rinna attends the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party on October 25, 2019 at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner looks Stunning as she dresses as 'Ariel' from 'The Little Mermaid' for a Halloween party in Beverly Hills, CA Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5125471 311019 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner looks Stunning as she dresses as 'Ariel' from 'The Little Mermaid' for a Halloween party in Beverly Hills, CA Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5125471 311019 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Rapper, Drake dresses as his father Dennis Graham for a Halloween party at 'Poppy' Night Club in West Hollywood. His Father arrived to the club 10 minutes after he did. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Senior Editor

Year after year the KarJenner sisters WIN Halloween, and Kylie Jenner kicked things off in 2019 with a super sexy costume — she dressed as Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’ and totally nailed it!

Kylie Jenner, 22, has done it again! The makeup mogul always goes all-out on Halloween, and she slayed once again in 2019. This year, Kylie channeled Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and she got it just right. Of course, she rocked a red wig to mimic Ariel’s iconic red hair. She also wore a strapless, seashell bra top, along with a sequined green skirt that featured a slit entirely up one thigh. Her arms and chest were covered in a sheer, fishnet material, and she wore dangling earrings to complete the look. She even sported colored contacts, too!

There’s no Ariel without Flounder, though, and Kylie made sure to keep the character’s fishy BFF close by — she carried a purse shaped just like Flounder! The yellow and blue bag was also sequined, and Kylie held it up against her body as she posed for sexy photos in her full ensemble. She got ready with her bestie, Stassie, who dressed up as Cinderella for the holiday. Meanwhile, Sofia Richie channeled Sleeping Beauty, so perhaps the ladies’ entire girl gang dressed up as Disney princesses for whatever event they were attending!?

kylie jenner
THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com

kylie jenner halloween

This wasn’t Kylie’s first costume of 2019, though. Earlier this week, she went to a Playboy-themed party, and dressed as a super sexy Playboy bunny. It was a pretty basic costume in theory, but of course, Kylie made sure to take things up a notch and make it hotter than ever!

It’s no secret that Kylie takes Halloween very seriously, so we can likely expect to see her in even more looks now that the holiday is here. Plus, of course, she likes to go all-out when it comes to her daughter, Stormi, as well. She’s already dressed Stormi up in a toddler version of her own 2019 Met Gala look this year, and we can’t wait to see what other costumes the little one wears!