Kylie Jenner Dresses As A Sexy Playboy Bunny As She Kicks Off Halloween Celebrations

With Halloween just a few days away, Kylie Jenner attended a Playboy-themed party on Oct. 28, and she looked super sexy in her bunny costume for the event.

Kylie Jenner’s bff, Stassie Karanikolou, threw a Playboy-themed Halloween party on Oct. 28, and Kylie went all-out with her sexy look for the bash. The makeup-mogul was one HOT Playboy bunny, as she wore a strapless black bodysuit, black tights and bunny ears to complete her costume. She also had a piar of white cufflinks and black and white bow-tie to really get the FULL effect of the look she was going for. Kylie posted a video on Instagram of herself showing off her look in the mirror before heading to the party.

As far as Halloween looks go, this one is pretty tame for Kylie. Like all of her famous sisters, Kylie takes Halloween very seriously, and usually dresses up in a number of costumes leading up to the holiday. Last year, she and all her sisters channeled Victoria’s Secret angels for an iconic group look. She also channeled Barbie by wearing a pink, one-piece bodysuit and blonde wig, and posing inside a Barbie box. She looked like an ACTUAL doll in the photos! Kylie also twinned with her daughter, Stormi, 1, in 2018 — they wore matching skeleton costumes, and dressed as ‘Stormi Weather’ for another identical look.

Although this Playboy bunny is the first costume we’ve seen from Kylie this year, she did give us a glimpse at one of Stormi’s 2019 looks — and it was LEGENDARY. Kylie dressed her little girl up in the same look she wore to the 2019 Met Gala earlier this year. The costume was complete with a purple wig, massive feathered sleeves, and a purple dress. Stormi looked TOO cute.

Halloween is still two days away, so we can likely expect some more stunning costumes from Kylie in the days to come. We can’t wait to see what else she dresses as this year!