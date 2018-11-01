Kylie Jenner Rules Halloween 2018: See All Her Costumes — Matching With Stormi & More

Kylie Jenner was AWOL for Halloween 2017 due to her pregnancy, but she certainly made up for the lack of last year’s costumes in 2018! See all of the lip-kit mogul’s amazing outfits!

Kylie Jenner made Halloween her own in 2018 with not one, not two, but seven different costumes. We were excited to see her take on the holiday this year, because we missed out on her Halloween antics last year. Since she was pregnant in 2017, photos of her looks weren’t shared online, with the exception of a shot from the neck up of her in an angel costume. Thankfully, she even shared the full-length footage of that look this year, too! But since this is a roundup of her costumes from 2018, let’s jump into the new outfits, shall we?

First up was a simple skeleton costume that was equal parts sweet and spooky. While it’s a pretty standard look, we loved how she also dressed up her daughter Stormi Webster in her own skeleton onesie. The mommy-and-me costumes kept coming, thanks to some cute butterfly costumes! Stormi wore a pink onesie with butterfly wings, while Kylie opted for a bodysuit, heels, and her own giant set of wings to complete the epic look.

Our favorite duo costume might be the last one though. On Oct. 31, the lip-kit mogul shared a photo of her dressed as a cloud while holding a gold lightning bolt and her baby dressed in a metallic outfit. Kylie dubbed the look, “Stormi Weather.” So cute, right?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also had some amazing solo costumes this year. On Halloween she shared two different looks inspired by Barbie dolls. The first was made up of a custom pink one shoulder bodysuit designed by Bryan Hearns. Then she emulated the 25th Anniversary Barbie with a geometric patterned dress and long, crimped hair. But these are just a handful of the amazing costumes Kylie wore this year. Check out the gallery above to see all of her Halloween 2018 looks!