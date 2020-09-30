See Pic
Stormi Webster, 2, Looks Too Cute While Rocking $12K Hermes Backpack On 1st Day Of Homeschooling

Stormi Webster
Stormi Webster was ready to embark on her educational journey as mommy Kylie Jenner snapped an adorable pic of her first day ensemble!

And here we go! Stormi Webster, 2, looked absolutely precious during day one of homeschooling on Wednesday, September 30. Doting mother Kylie Jenner, 22, posted an Instagram story of Stormi striking the cutest of poses in front of one of the beauty mogul’s expensive automobiles. There was more luxury to be seen throughout the pic as her little one was rocking an Hermes backpack that retails at a whopping $12,000! Stormi also kept it super adorable by wearing an all-black outfit with a pair of fresh kicks and her hair up in a bun.

View this post on Instagram

First day of home school! 📚

A post shared by Stormi Webster (@stormiloowebster) on

Stormi is used to the finer things in life which should come as no surprise given how wealthy her mother and father Travis Scott, 29, really are. She proudly paraded around with a $1,200 Louis Vuitton purse earlier this month while checking herself out in the mirror in one of the cutest videos Kylie has ever posted of her!

She’s also had a ton of adorable moments with her Grammy-nominated daddy. Stormi stole focus from him when she stood on top of his shiny yellow taxi in a picture he posted last week. The father-daughter duo held hands with one another in a separate clip of him walking her down a flight of stairs.

Let’s not forget those times with her precious cousins! Stormi has enjoyed herself quite a bit with all of them during her short time on earth especially with Khloe Kardashian‘s baby girl True! They enjoyed quite the summer with one another that included a memorable day of them getting all wet while throwing water balloons!

True & Stormi also joined Chicago (Kim Kardashian & Kanye West‘s daughter) and Dream (Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna‘s daughter) for an sweet gathering where they all transformed into their own rock band! Here’s hoping we get more of these memories from all the KarJenner kids in the future!