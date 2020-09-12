Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a post that included the ‘loves’ of her ‘life’, granddaughters, Dream, True, Stormi, and Chicago, playing different instruments together and looking like the cutest rock band we’ve ever seen.

Kris Jenner, 64, proved she’s a proud grandmother when she gushed over a sweet music moment with four of her adorable granddaughters on Sept. 12! The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star posted a brand new video that showed Dream Kardashian, 3, True Thompson, 2, Stormi Webster, 2, and Chicago West, 2, happily playing instruments and singing together in the cutest way. “Perfect Saturday morning!! #lovesofmylife,” Kris captioned the clip.

In the memorable video, Dream is standing off to the far right while playing a toy tambourine while her cousin Chicago stands next to her after picking up a green toy guitar and starting to play it. Fellow cousins Stormi and True are on the left and just as in sync with their own instruments. Stormi rocked it out by banging on drums and cymbals on a real drum set and True held her own purple toy guitar.

In addition to showing off their music playing skills, all the little ladies were dancing and singing as well. It didn’t take long for fans to flood Kris’ comments section with positive responses! In addition to replying with heart-eyed emojis, many followers gushed over the cuties’ demeanors during the epic time.

“Why is Dreamy so poised 😍,” one fan wrote while another called Stormi “talented” just like her dad Travis Scott, 28. “Chi is singing her little heart out 😭😭😂💕,” another wrote while a third got clever with the response, “Stormi dreams really do come true in Chicago.”

With such a fantastic play performance by some of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner kids, we can only imagine how great they’d be if they really did decide to put a band together when they’re older! With parents already in the spotlight, we’re sure they’re already learning a thing or two about fame and entertainment, and we can’t wait to see what these girls do in the future!