Kylie Jenner revealed what ‘pics with 2 year olds’ really looks like: a lot of squirming! Travis Scott couldn’t stop laughing as all three of them tried to snap a family photo, despite Stormi’s need to dance.

As photogenic as Stormi Webster is, all the two-year-old wanted to do was dance while her parents Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 28, tried to take a family photo! On Tuesday night, Sept. 8, the family of three gathered on the steps outside the door of Kylie’s $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate, which the makeup mogul reportedly purchased in April of 2020. While they tried to pose for a photo, Stormi couldn’t stop waving her arms in the air while nestled in Kylie’s arms.

While it’s unclear if they ever ended up taking a photo, at least a video was captured of their attempt to do so. “Okay, smile!,” Kylie patiently called out in the clip, which she shared to her Instagram Story. While Stormi followed that instruction, the adorable toddler couldn’t stop moving!

Smiillleee,” Kylie said again, clearly amused by her daughter’s restlessness. So was Travis, who just laughed as he watched Stormi’s antics. Before the photo session, Kylie also shared a video of Travis adorably holding Stormi’s hand, which you can see below.

After the attempted photo shoot, Kylie later shared footage of an empty movie theater where she was joined by her mom, Kris Jenner. “This screen is crazy,” Kylie whispered in the video. “I feel like I’m in the screen,” she said, giggling, in another post on her Instagram Story.

Earlier that day, Travis celebrated the launch of his special McDonald’s meal at one of the fast food chain’s restaurants in Downey, California! A commercial advertising the three-piece meal — a customized Quarter Pounder, fries with BBQ sauce and Sprite — was also released that day, along with his McDonald’s capsule merch collection. It was a big day for the “SICKO MODE” rapper, who is the first celebrity to have his name on the McDonald’s menu since Michael Jordan in 1992.

Kylie and Travis’s family hangout just goes to show how well these exes co-parent together, nearly a year after their split was reported in Oct. 2019. They’ve made no secret of their friendship, either; the pair was photographed taking Stormi for a weekend getaway in Laguna Beach in July, and Travis also gave his ex a shout-out for her 23rd birthday in July.