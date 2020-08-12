Chicago West, 2, Is Kim Kardashian’s Mini-Me While Dressed Like A ‘Princess’ In Cute New Pic

Chicago West is the daughter of Hollywood royalty, and she’s dressing the part! The adorable toddler rocked a blue princess dress while posing with her mom Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago West, 2, is seriously adorable! The proud mom-of-four, 39, revealed her sweet mini-me likes to “dress up like a princess every day”, even while hanging out at home! “My baby Chi Chi likes to dress up like a princess every day,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned her August 12 Instagram post. The snap showed the mother-daughter duo sitting on a white couch, as Chi perched herself on Kim’s lap in a bright blue princess costume.

She accessorized with a silver diamond bracelet and pulled her hair back out of her face while snacking on what appeared to be pita bread. Meanwhile, Kim wore black leather pants and a blue and green corset-style top. She wore her dark brown tresses in a high ponytail, with two strands framing her face. A couple of days earlier, Chicago was spotted with her siblings North, 7, Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, as they arrived at Miami airport with Kim and Kanye West, 42. The family were seen leaving a plane on August 9, after the party-of-six spent time in the Dominican Republic. The KKW Beauty founder hoisted little Chicago in her arms while her other kids trailed along.

The makeup mogul also shared a happy snap of her kids with their great-grandmother MJ‘s for her surprise 86th birthday party on July 31. “Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo,” she began before making some surprising revelations. “Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn’t left her house since January. First she was sick and then Covid lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ.” The reality TV star cuddled with her kids, alongside mother Kris Jenner, 64, and MJ, who looked absolutely stunning!