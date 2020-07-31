Kim Kardashian Posts Special Pics Of All Her Kids Reuniting With Great-Grandma MJ, 86

Surprise! Kim Kardashian dazzled her millions of fans when she shared a bunch of special photos of her kids hanging with their gorgeous great-grandmother.

Oh happy days! Kim Kardashian, 39, got everyone all in their feelings and stuff when she posted a bunch of pics from her grandmother MJ‘s surprise 86th birthday party on Friday, July 31. “Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo,” she began before making a couple of surprising revelations. “Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn’t left her house since January. First she was sick and then Covid lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ.”

Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo. Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn’t left her house since January. First she was sick and then Covid lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ. pic.twitter.com/FMJRWtNMCi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 31, 2020

Each photo that Kim shared was more precious than the last. In one pic MJ was front and center where she looked absolutely smashing in a grey ensemble and an over the top hat. The reality television superstar cuddled with her kids Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, while stunning in a sizzling black dress. Her mother Kris Jenner, 64, dressed in the most gorgeous of ways in her own version of an LBD with a ton of flower embellishments.

Another snap had Kris holding onto her youngest grandchild while both looked directly into the camera. Kim also made a classic kissy face in a separate shot with just Chi and MJ. Kim and Kanye West’s eldest child North, 7, had a Kylie Jenner kind of moment when she was seen holding a chicken in the background of a family photo while making the funniest of noises (cue that iconic KUWTK memory when Kylie thought Kris had a chicken in her hand when it was in fact a pig).

Kim appears to be getting somewhat back to normal, social media wise, after all the chaos surrounding her award-winning husband as of late. The mother-of-four posted a cheeky video of her showing off her big lips on July 30 to promote her ever so popular KKW Beauty products.

It’s also been a smoking hot summer for her, sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, and many others who have lit up our social media with their super sexy selfies! Here’s hoping we get to see more moments like these from Kim in the future!