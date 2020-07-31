8 Of The Sexiest Summer Selfies Of 2020: Khloe Kardashian & More

The stars have seriously been soaking up the sun and taking stunning selfies this summer! We’re taking a look back at Khloe Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, and more stars who delivered some of the sexiest selfies of summer 2020!

The selfie game from these stars is so strong! Summer 2020 might not have gone according to plan for many of our favorite famous faces, but we certainly got to see a lot of them via social media! Some of our favorite snaps from celebs didn’t feature beautiful blue oceans, or crystal clear sky, the just had the stars right where they should be — in front of the camera!

As we get into the last few weeks of summer — can you believe? — we felt it only right to take a look back at some of the sexiest, smoldering summer selfies that seriously saw the temperatures rising! From Khloe Kardashian, to Larsa Pippen, and more, these stars did not disappoint! Check out some of the sexiest summer selfies of 2020 below.

Khloe Kardashian

Pucker up! Khloe Kardashian put her luscious lips on full display in a series of selfies she posted on July 26! In the images, the Good American mogul showed off her picture perfect pout and the stunning warm summer colors she rocked on her tie-dye sweatshirt, nails, and eye makeup! With her long, tangerine manicure and a stunning vista behind her, Khloe was the picture of summer selfie perfection.

Larsa Pippen

Just like Khloe, Larsa also put her pout on display with a new selfie post on July 29. In the image, the mother-of-four was totally reclined in bed. She ran her fingers through her long, chestnut colored hair and showed off her flawless makeup to boot! “I chill harder than you party,” she captioned the image.

Kim Kardashian

Khloe’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, was in a pretty fiery mood on July 7 when she showed off her red hair and a revealing orange crop top. In the image, Kim pouted her lips and tossed up a peace sign for her fans, looking truly gorgeous in the process! While the photo spoke for itself, Kim added a peace sign and lips emoji to her caption.

Priyanka Chopra

Stunning actress Priyanka Chopra soaked up the Los Angeles sun in her post to Instagram just at the start of summertime! In the photo, Priyanka looked like a total goddess, sporting a pink one-piece swimsuit and rocking a sheer white coverup with bold sunglasses. The second image, though, featured the reality of being in the scalding LA sun! “Expectation vs. Reality,” she aptly captioned the images.

Ariana Grande

Just in time for her 27th birthday, Ariana Grande posted one of the most gorgeous photos of the summer. Using a black and white filter, Ari gazed at her camera from the stunning seclusion of her backyard. The “God Is A Woman” songstress looked so at ease — after all, isn’t that what summer time is about?!

Halsey

Halsey has graced us with so many stunning, makeup-free selfies and on July 25 she did it again! In the first image to her carousel post, the “Without Me” singer flaunted her freckles and gave the camera a bit of a wink amidst some of her summertime activities. As per usual, she looked so stunning and absolutely flawless.

Keke Palmer

Only a few days into summer, Keke Palmer gifted her followers one of the very best summertime selfies! In her June 26 post, Keke looked at her camera with a beautiful, thoughtful expression. Her makeup was done to highlight her natural beauty and her hair was pulled up in a bun, making her gorgeous visage the center of attention. Even better, Keke asked her legions of fans how they were “feeling about everything these days?”

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey seriously threw it back to the ’90s with this post! On July 15, the “We Belong Together” singer shared a stunning selfie featuring her long, natural curls. It was such a treat for fans, who have followed Mariah’s incredible musical journey for years! Plus, it was one of the most gorgeous summertime selfies we have seen this season!