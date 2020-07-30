Another day, another stunning snap from Larsa Pippen! She may be on the outs with the Kardashian, but she’s still a total selfie queen.

Larsa Pippen had a clear message for fans when she shared a sultry selfie to Instagram: she chills hard. The 46-year-old took to social media on July 29 to show off her famous pout in a stunning new snap. “I chill harder than you party,” she captioned the pic, adding the pink lips emoji. The fashionista appeared to be laying in bed, as she held one hand up to her head and showed off her big lips while looking sultrily into the camera.

She kept things simple, rocking a white tank top and showing off the honey highlights in her brunette locks. Larsa seriously looked just as glam while chilling, as most people do while partying! Fans were quick to point this out in the comments, with one follower writing, “You looking good chilling,” while another commented, “You are so stunning.”

The model may be on the outs with the Kardashian sisters, but she still has one thing in common with Kim, 39, and that is a famed tush. She recently flaunted her curves in a pair of tiny black bike shorts and a grey sports bra as she leaned against a concrete fence while out in Manhattan Beach, CA. Her legs looked super toned and her abs tight and trim in the outfit, which she credited to the brand PrettyLittleThing.

It remains a mystery why the Kardashian sisters suddenly stopped following Larsa on Instagram around July 20, and then Larsa turned around and unfollowed them right back. On July 22 she addressed the situation in a tweet, without naming any names directly. “I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media. I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life,” she wrote.