Larsa Pippen isn’t letting a mysterious fallout with the Kardashians keep her from flaunting her famous figure. She donned tiny black shorts to showcase her curves in a sexy new photo.

Larsa Pippen may be on the outs with the Kardashian sisters, but she still has one thing in common with Kim, 39, and Khloe, 36, and that is a famed tush. The 46-year-old flaunted her curves in a pair of tiny black bike shorts and a grey sports bra as she leaned against a concrete fence while out in Manhattan Beach, CA. Her legs looked super toned and her abs tight and trim in the outfit, which she credited to the brand PrettyLittleThing. On a quick first glance, her long gams with her sizable backside made her look like Khloe’s body and booty twin.

Larsa wore her hair up in a high ponytail, and covered her eyes from the sun with a dark pair of shades. The blue Pacific Ocean could be seen in the background, as the foot and bike trail along the strand was visible just above the sandy beach. With her comfy running outfit, Larsa was dressed perfectly for a summer jog.

It remains a mystery why the Kardashian sisters suddenly stopped following Larsa on Instagram around July 20, and then Larsa turned around and unfollowed them right back. On July 22 she addressed the situation via a tweet, without naming any names directly. “I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media. I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life,” she wrote.

In a second tweet, the estranged wife of former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen added, “Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness.” Fans noticed that her Instagram account had been scrubbed of pics with the Kardashian sisters, except for one with Kourtney, 41, from 2019. None of the Kardashians have addressed why they are no longer following Larsa after years of friendship.

While apparent former bestie Kim has been busy dealing with Kanye West‘s alleged bipolar episode and very public Twitter rants against her, Larsa’s just been kicking back and flaunting her amazing figure for fans on the ‘gram. In addition to her short-shorts photo, she’s been posting a ton of snapshots modeling itty bitty bikinis. It may not be 2019 anymore, but Larsa is sure having a Hot Girl Summer!