Kim Kardashian, 39, Looks Slimmer Than Ever In Tight Monochromatic Outfit Shopping With Khloe

Kim Kardashian’s diet and exercise to get to her goal weight is paying off! Her waist and legs looked so slim in a skin-tight outfit while on a shopping date with sister Khloe.

Kim Kardashian has made no secret that she’s been on a weight loss mission. The results of her grueling workouts and dieting are really paying off. She wore a monochromatic outfit on Jan. 22 while filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians with sister Khloe, 35. She donned a skin-tight long-sleeved maroon turtleneck that was tucked into brown pants that looked liked they had been painted onto her body. The 39-year-old’s waist looked so incredibly slim, and her legs were equally trim. Fortunately, her hourglass curves — including her famous derriere — haven’t gone away due to her weight loss.

While Kim’s outfit kept her from baring any skin, Khloe rocked a sexy denim lace-up corset top. She went all-in on the denim look, pairing the push-up top with skin-tight faded jeans and a belted denim coat. The Good American jeans founder stepped outside her brand for her corset top, which comes from the House of CB. She added green snakeskin heels to give a different color to her look.

The sisters got out of a silver Range Rover driven by Kim and were followed by a camera crew into the Sap and Honey kids clothing and toy store in Sherman Oaks, CA. Both ladies had on flawless makeup, as they’re total pro’s when it comes to using cosmetics. Kim’s hair was pulled back in one long braid down her back, while Khloe has gone back to having her hair longer again, wearing a high pony and her blonde locks went halfway down her back.

Kim has been sharing her weight loss journey with fans via her Instagram stories, where she regularly posts videos of her hard at work in the gym. On Nov. 2, 2019 she revealed on IG that she was on a serious weight loss mission. “So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” she said, referring to her trainer Melissa Alcantara. “And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago,” when she was at a skinny 116 pounds.

“To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs,” she added. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like, my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40” in October, she continued. “You’re going to be 39 going on 21,” Melissa gushed.