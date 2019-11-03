Kim Kardashian Reveals She Gained 18 Pounds Due To ‘Eating’ But Has ‘Major Plans’ To Slim Down

Kim Kardashian got real about her weight on her Instagram story, admitting she wants to get into better shape before she turns 40.

Kim Kardashian may have just turned 39, but she’s got the big 4-0 on the mind. The reality star revealed she’s gained 18 pounds in the last year but has a plan to get back into shape! “OK, so we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do with this one, but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” Kim explained on her Instagram story as she hit the gym with her trainer Melissa Alcantara. “And yeah, I mean, sometimes we all off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

While Kim has been looking sexier than ever lately — flaunting her body in numerous Halloween costumes and rocking a super slinky black skirt at an Ulta appearance — but Kim is ready to get back to her regular weight. “To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs,” she continued, revealing she gained weight because of food. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”We guess that means she’ll be skipping the Thanksgiving and Christmas dessert table?

Kim said that she weight 119 pounds prior to her 18 pounds weight gain, leading her family — including mom Kris Jenner — to have concerns that perhaps she was too thin. The mom of four revealed she dropped 20 pounds at the time by working out six days a week for an entire year. Now, that’s dedication!

The KUWTK star looked absolutely incredible in a barely-there bikini top in her Legally Blonde inspired Halloween video, showing off her toned arms and tummy on Oct. 31. She’s often credited shape wear — including her own line Skims — for her perfect figure, but either way, we think she looks amazing!