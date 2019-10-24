Kim admitted she was feeling ‘extra bloated’ that day and had turned to her SKIMS shapewear line for some help!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is definitely known for her curvy figure and revealing outfits! The KKW Beauty founder rocked a super sexy look in New York City that showed off her physique and cleavage but she nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction on top! Kim was on her way to an appearance at Ulta Beauty on Thursday, Oct. 24, where she recently began retailing her highly successful cosmetics line — including her recent collaboration with model Winnie Harlow.

Kim looked incredible in a skintight black bodysuit that featured an off-the-shoulder cut and long sleeves. She paired the revealing top with a long black satin skirt, which was cropped just enough to show off her super sexy black strappy heels. “I’m wearing my extra bonded to the knee Skims today,” Kim revealed earlier in the day on her Instagram story, as she filmed herself in the bathroom at the Mercer Hotel. “I really just feel like I needed that extra snatch — I feel extra bloated. I packed those and I feel all good.” If she was bloated, fans certainly couldn’t tell as her tummy looked incredibly flat in her ensemble. The line has been applauded by her fans, and fellow celebrities like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

While Kim’s body looked insane in the outfit, the sweetheart cut top may have been just a little too tight as her breasts appeared to almost spill out! Though a wardrobe malfunction appeared to be avoided, we would definitely mark it a close call based on some of her other Instagram story videos.

As always, Kim’s glam was on point with a sleek blowout and ’90s inspired matte makeup look. Kim had her go-to artist Mario Dedivanovic on hand for the appearance, where they both did makeovers on fans and helped them choose products! “Maybe we’ll give you guys some makeovers,” the mom-of-three continued on her Instagram story. “So whoever wants a makeover, come to Ulta. Mario will be waiting for you. 3rd and 86th … so if you want, you can also go to his house after.” Um, yes!