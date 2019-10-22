Rob Kardashian, 32, Appears to Have Dropped Major Pounds In Rare Video At Kim’s 39th Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to post a short video of some of her family members walking during her birthday celebration on Oct. 21 and one of them appears to be Rob Kardashian showing off a thinner frame.

Rob Kardashian‘s weight has fluctuated several times over the years, which you can see in the pic below, but in one of his older sister Kim Kardashian‘s latest Instagram stories, he looks great! The 32-year-old father-of-one, who hasn’t made many public appearances in quite a while, appeared to be walking in Kim’s video, which was from her 39th birthday celebration with family on Oct. 21. Although the video doesn’t show his face, it definitely looks like him in a black T-shirt and matching black shorts because the man’s arm tattoos in the clip match up to Rob’s. “I love my family,” Kim captioned the video, which also showed her daughter Chicago, 1, walking and holding hands with Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope, 7. Check out Kim’s video with Rob HERE!

In June, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Rob was working to “transform his body” so the weight loss doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. “Rob is taking on a new fitness challenge and has committed to working out six days a week for the next 30 days,” the source said. “He’s determined to lose a bunch of weight. He’ll be doing HIIT because it really helps burn fat and up your metabolism and that’s what Rob wants. His goals are realistic, he’s not expecting to have his six pack back in one month but ultimately that’s his goal, he would love to have a six pack again.”

The source went on to tell us that Rob wasn’t just working out to get fit, he was also eating healthier. “Rob’s already been back in the gym and eating healthy but he wants to take it up a notch and really transform his body, that’s why he’s doing this challenge,” the source explained. “His family’s overjoyed to see him excited and motivated like this, he was stuck in a rut for so long but he’s embracing life again and they’re so happy.”

It’s always nice to see Rob spending time with family and embracing a healthy and happy life! We hope to see more pics and videos of him from his own social media in the future.