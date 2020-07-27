Larsa Pippen, 46, Slays In A Sexy Black Bikini & More Of Her Hot Swimsuit Pics On Instagram

Summer 2020 is heating up — especially on Larsa Pippen’s Instagram page! She’s totally become the queen of sexy swimsuit pics, and we rounded up some of her very best.

Larsa Pippen, 46, took to Instagram on July 26 to share a sizzling new bikini photo. In the pic, she’s wearing a black two-piece, while striking a pose on a balcony that overlooks the beach and ocean. Of course, Larsa is never shy about posting hot bikini pics on her Instagram page, and she’s been on a roll with her swimsuit photos over the last several months.

With her latest bikini pic, Larsa proved that she has her bathing suit pose down pat. She stood with one leg crossed in front of the other, with the front foot lifted on its tip-toe. This allowed for the perfect angle for a full-body shot! Larsa completed her summertime look with her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail, and of course some sunglasses to block out the bright sun. “Sunning,” she captioned the image.

On July 23, Larsa actually shared another bikini pic with the same exact view in the background! This time, she posed straight-on toward the camera, with her back arched and leaning against the railing of the balcony. Her toned and tanned stomach was on full display as she showed off her colorful two-piece. Once again, she wore her sunglasses, but this time, her hair was in a half ponytail for the pic. “Rest and relaxation,” she wrote alongside the image.

Earlier in the month, Larsa posted a video of herself in a metallic silver bikini. The ensemble featured black straps, and Larsa held her phone up to the mirror to show off a full view of the swimsuit. She also put her natural, glowing skin on full display by going makeup-free for the shot, with her hair pulled back into a ponytail to show off her full face. She captioned the video, “Happiness 4L.”

Boats are also the perfect place to show off the perfect summertime swimsuit look. At the beginning of July, Larsa posted a pic of herself lounging on a yacht while wearing a black bikini. With the bright blue ocean in the background, she looked like the poster girl for the ultimate summer getaway! “It’s better in the Bahamas,” Larsa captioned the pic, where she’s pulling her hair back into a ponytail.

It’s not ALL about the bikini for Larsa, either. In June, she sat by her pool in a Pretty Little Thing one-piece swimsuit. Of course, the bathing suit was super sexy, despite having more coverage than usual. There were cutouts throughout the center, and the top was super low-cut. Larsa slicked her hair back, wore sunglasses, and dipped her feet in the pool to pose for a photo in the look. “What’s your favorite song right now?” she wrote.

Larsa also loves pairing her bathing suits with clothes, like with this look from June 16. She wore a white bikini top on top, with a pair of daisy dukes on the bottom. The purpose of her post was to show off her personalized handbag, but all eyes were on her fashionable bikini look in the pic. She styled her hair long and straight, and once again wore sunglasses to complete her summertime look. So good!