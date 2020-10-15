Larsa Pippen Rocks Hot Pink Bikini To Lounge By The Pool In Miami & More Of Her Sexy Swimsuit Pics

Summer never ends for Larsa Pippen. She can’t get enough of flaunting her bikini figure, and headed to Miami to pose by the pool and show off her swimwear body.

Larsa Pippen is feeling some warm South Florida vibes in her latest Instagram photo. The 46-year-old mom of four rocked the tiniest of pink bikinis while sitting next to her pool in Miami. She apparently left 23-year-old boy toy Harry Jowsey back in Los Angeles, as Larsa could be seen seated solo next to the water, with her legs bent in front of her and her arms outstretched backwards. The body-elongating pose allowed her to flaunt her flat tummy, toned thighs and sexy pink tie-dyed bikini top.

Larsa’s bottoms could only be seen via a small string going over her hip. She looked like she had just dipped her feet in the shallow end of the large pool, that featured rock formations on the side and a super fun looking corkscrew waterslide that was visible in the background. Larsa loves pink bikinis, as she just shared an Instagram photo with fans on Sept. 9, wearing a sexy string number:

She told fans “Love being back home!” in the caption, and gave the hashtag that she was in Miami. Lush palm trees could be seen blowing in the breeze as far as the eye could see behind her, and a large cabin cruiser was seen making it’s way up the waterway in the distance.

Larsa’s sexy Instagram post comes just over a week after she was photographed appearing to have a romantic dinner at L.A.’s Il Pastaio with Too Hot To Handle star Harry. But like the former Real Housewives of Miami star’s bikini photo next to the pool, the date was all for the ‘gram.

“Larsa and Harry are flirty friends,” says a source close to the fitness influencer told HollywoodLife.com after their date. “They’re both more concerned about their Instagram pages than any sort of relationship. They were there with friends and the paps were all around so they were playing around. No one should think there is anything serious happening with them right now.” Larsa has been single for the past two years, after she and NBA legend husband Scottie Pippen, 55, decided to divorce in Nov. 2018 after 20 wedded years.