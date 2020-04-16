‘Too Hot To Handle’: Everything To Know About Netflix’s Sexiest Dating Show — The Cast & More

Netflix is taking dating shows to a new level with ‘Too Hot To Handle.’ The reality show debuts April 17 and follows 10 hot singles who come together for what they think will be their sexiest summer. But there’s a twist!

Too Hot To Handle is dropping just in time for you to binge this weekend. The new Netflix dating show is aiming to be the sexiest reality show — ever. The reality series follows 10 young, hot singles from around the world who come together in a tropical paradise for what they think is going to be the most erotic summer of their lives. But that’s not how it’s going to roll on Too Hot To Handle.

The show has a huge twist — these singles who love a casual hookup have to give up sex, kissing, heavy-petting, and even self-gratification for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize. With every slip, the prize money goes down. This luxury no-bone zone is trying to help these sexy single men and women form deeper emotional connections. However, the temptation on this sexual adventure may end up being — wait for it — too hot to handle.

The cast includes Chloe Veitch, Francesca Farago, Haley Cureton, Nicole O’Brien, Rhonda Paul, David Birtwistle, Harry Jowsey, Kelechi ‘Kelz’ Dyke, Matthew Smith, and Sharron Townsend. From the looks of the trailer, there might be a few new faces that pop up over the course of the season to shake things up.

The Too Hot To Handle experience is overseen by Lana, an Alexa-esque robot who sees everything. Seriously, nothing gets by her. Lana is their guide through this journey and lets the cast know about who is following (and breaking) the rules. All episodes of Too Hot To Handle will begin streaming April 17.