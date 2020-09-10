See Pics
Larsa Pippen, 46, Lounges By The Pool In A Sexy Pink Bikini & 5 More Swimsuit Looks From 2020

Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen is soaking up the last few days of summer like no other! See her latest bikini pic that she shared to Instagram and five more of her best two-piece styles she’s rocked!

All hail the bikini queen! Larsa Pippen proved that she is truly the unassailable reigning monarch of two-piece swimsuits with her latest post to Instagram on September 9. In the snap, Larsa posed up perfectly poolside in a hot pink, snakeskin patterned bikini. The mother-of-four, 46, gave the camera a glance, showing off her full face of makeup.

In the pool, a number of cute little pool balls balanced on the water while a cute little floaty seahorse was just at the edge of the frame. An array of balloons in various sizes surrounded a giant sign featuring Larsa’s name. The picture truly looked like Larsa was reigning over her kingdom in one of her best bikini looks yet! But she’s been rocking the two-piece throughout 2020.

Larsa showed off her own take on BBQ style when she took to Instagram again on August 12. The stunning former Real Housewives Of Miami star looked effortlessly beautiful in a black bikini by Pretty Little Thing. She even accessorized with a stunning necklace, bracelet, shades, and a chic handbag. “How do u show up to a bbq?” Larsa asked her devoted fans.

Even when she wasn’t showing off her BBQ swimsuit, Larsa was still serving some major looks. In an August 7 post, the starlet was the epitome of summer fashion. She rocked a Fendi two-piece featuring black and brown patterning and a shirt by her fav brand Pretty Little Thing. Ever the fashionista, Larsa donned shades that were so glam and struck a fierce pose. “Good morning,” she nonchalantly captioned the pic, adding a honey pot emoji.

But Larsa didn’t stop there! At the height of summer, Larsa showed off one of her brightest bikinis to date. She sported a mellow yellow two-piece and posed in a beautiful garden looking fierce AF! The swimsuit was courtesy of White Fox Boutique, and Larsa looked absolutely flawless in it. Playing coy with her fans, she simply captioned the pic with a winking emoji with its tongue out!

Even though she doesn’t have a throne where she can reign over her subjects on high, Larsa totally compensated when she shared her bikini pic from July 26. In the snap, Larsa posed on her balcony overlooking the beach, palm trees, and beautiful blue waves. Her black string bikini was super sexy, and Larsa looked so incredibly confident in the two-piece. “Sunning,” she captioned the image.

Finally, Larsa affirmed for her legions of fans the look she has been working the most this summer. In her June 10 IG snap, Larsa was absolutely radiant in a white string two-piece by Pretty Little Thing. Posing poolside — just like she did in her most recent post — Larsa savored her summer staycation. She looked totally flawless, but we wouldn’t expect anything less from our favorite bikini queen! We cannot wait to see what she shares next.