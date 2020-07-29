10 Best Bikini Bods Of Summer 2020: Kendall Jenner, Larsa Pippen & More

These celebs have seriously been soaking up the summer, and they’ve been doing it all while sporting bikinis! Check out photos of Kendall Jenner, Larsa Pippen, and more stars rocking their bikini bods!

We’ve been beating the summer heat pretty well, so far. But now the temperature is about to turn way up thanks to these stunning celebs! It isn’t summer without a trip to the beach or a hang-session poolside. As such, you need the proper attire and a two-piece is just perfect for summer!

Stars like Kendall Jenner and Larsa Pippen have been rocking bikinis all summer long and looking great in them! So, it’s the perfect time to check out what they and other stars have been working with. Check out the images below to see more stars showing off their bikini bodies!

Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner is no stranger to rocking a two-piece. Sometimes, she’ll wear them for photo shoots, but more recently they’ve been her lounge attire of choice. On July 12, Kendall showed off her fit figure in a multi-color string bikini. Kendall struck a pose while she took her mirror selfie, rocking a felt hat along with her look! Ever the coy star, she simply captioned the pics with an avocado emoji, because, why not?!

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen has been the unassailable quarantine queen of bikinis, and her reign has been a great one! On July 26, she showed her millions of Instagram followers why she wears the crown. The photo featured Larsa posed-up on a balcony overlooking the beach and beautiful blue sea! She wore a black bikini and looked stunning while she was “sunning!”

Miranda Lambert

Country singer Miranda Lambert looked so sun-kissed as she posed in her bikini top and short shorts on July 27! The crooner sipped on something sweet and reclined in a pink chair while posing for a photo beneath a green umbrella. Lookin’ good, girl!

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley has a bikini body that just doesn’t quit! On July 26, she took the title of summer bikini queen with her post featuring the accomplished businesswoman and actress wearing a striped two-piece! “The Great Escape,” the British beauty captioned the pic, including a kissing-face emoji.

Iggy Azalea

Whoa, mama! Iggy Azalea might have given birth mere months ago, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by her fit physique. The Aussie rapper showed off her bikini body in an orange two-piece by Fashion Nova on July 26. She even accessorized the look with her orange hairdo! “Baby weight Baby? Wait – this a baby waist,” she captioned the image.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson has been showing off her weight loss journey for the past few months on Instagram, so it seems that it was only a matter of time before she showed of a bikini pic! In the photo, which the Pitch Perfect alum shared on July 25, Rebel posed-up in a green bikini and wore sunglasses and a baseball cap while lounging in a jacuzzi. She cheekily captioned the image with two winking emojis and couldn’t have looked better!

Cardi B

Cardi B is one fierce woman, and that energy extends to her poolside style! On July 22, Cardi got in touch with her wild side by posing-up in a leopard print bikini courtesy of Fashion Nova! She also showed off her intricate tattoos, her beautiful blonde hairdo, and her heels designed by Dolce & Gabbana — what a stunner!

Lizzo

We have to bow down to this woman, because she is seriously a true queen. Lizzo showed off her bikini body in this May 23 post, where she sported a string two-piece that matched her gloves and face mask to perfection! Not only was the “Like A Girl” singer proving that she can rock a two-piece better than anyone else, she reminded everyone to be safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emily Ratajkowski

As a top model, Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to showing off her physique in different styles of garment. But she really outdid herself with this post from July 27! In it, Em Rata posed-up in her own swimwear line and looked like an absolute goddess. The halter bikini top and high-waisted bottoms put her toned abs front and center, and we could hardly look away!

Halsey

Even if these bikini beauties look gorgeous in their two-pieces, they’ve also reminded their followers that they are just like us! In Halsey‘s July 26 Instagram post, the “Without Me” singer featured her first photo in which she wore a sexy two-piece that highlighted her strong core and many tattoos. But the second snap was far more candid, showing Halsey completely reclined, with a bit of sunburn, and escaping the summer heat. After all, these bikini queens need to catch a break every once in a while!