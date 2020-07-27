Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to share some eye-catching photos of herself looking flawless along with a lengthy message of gratitude that revealed she’s ‘celebrating happiness’ and a ‘wonderful career’.

Miranda Lambert, 36, is enjoying her summer by celebrating everything her life and career has to offer and she’s looking fantastic while doing it! The singer shared two stunning snapshots of herself to Instagram on July 26 along with a memorable message of gratitude to her fans after her song “Bluebird” became a number one hit on the Billboard charts, something that hasn’t happened to her in eight years. The first pic is from the music video for “Bluebird” and the second shows her looking amazing in a blue bikini top with white polka dots and Daisy Dukes while sitting on a pink outside chair and enjoying a drink with a straw.

“2020 hasn’t offered a whole lot to celebrate, especially for musicians. But I am celebrating this week,” Miranda started her message. “I’m celebrating happiness and the feeling of artistic freedom in a time where we all feel a little caged. I’m celebrating country music and all the joy it has brought to my life. I’m celebrating ALL the fans, the writers , the musicians, the crews, and bands, radio and streaming services, venues big and small for allowing me to have the most wonderful career for the last 17 years.”

“’Bluebird’ is officially a number one song. It’s been 8 years since I had a number 1 on the billboard charts and 6 years on mediabase,” she continued. “I have spent my life doing what I love and I feel more blessed and humbled than ever to have this song of hope resonate with you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She also went on to thank some of the creative people involved in writing the song, which is off her 2019 album Wildcard, and making its awesome video. “Turns out we did have a wildcard up our sleeve,” she cheekily concluded.

Miranda’s latest social media message comes after her husband Brendan McLoughlin showed off his own impressive physique in a pic she posted to Instagram on June 18. The smiling hunk wore a red tank top that read “Baywatch” in white letters across it and revealed his biceps while posing with an ice cream sandwich and his happy wife, who was holding a snow cone, in the photo. In the caption for the post, the blonde beauty gushed over being able to visit the ice cream truck where they purchased the treats.

“Yesterday while hanging out with my NY fam, a truck stopped by for all the kids. 🙋‍♀️ I picked a rainbow snow cone,” she wrote. “I don’t like adulting that much so anytime I can just follow the music of the ice cream truck to happiness I want to. From now on If you see me running you know why. I’m either running to ice cream or running it off!”