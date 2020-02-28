Miranda Lambert Is ‘So Happy’ She Brought Husband Brendan McLoughlin On Tour

Miranda Lambert has the best security guard ever for her ‘Wildcard’ tour, as she brought her cop hubby Brendan McLoughlin on the road with her. She’s having the time of her life with him by her side.

Miranda Lambert is having the most fun on tour that she’s ever had, and that’s thanks to her hot husband Brendan McLoughlin, 29, being along for the ride. She kicked off her Wildcard North American tour on Jan. 16 in Tupelo, MS and will be on the road through May 9. “Miranda is having the time of her life on her Wildcard tour. Having Brendan right there with her for every stop is even better than she thought it would be,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She has no regrets about bringing him on the road with her. They are getting along better than ever and haven’t had a single fight. It’s really proven how well they work together as a couple, because doing these tours can be stressful and it can test a relationship. But for Miranda and Brendan it’s been smooth sailing,” our insider continues.

Miranda met Brendan following a Nov. 2018 performance by her band Pistol Annies on Good Morning America. Her bandmates saw the handsome NYPD cop working security at the event and invited him to their concert later that night, where he and Miranda were introduced. It was pretty much love at first sight, as two months later on Jan. 26, 2019, the pair wed in a secret ceremony in Nashville.

Brendan ended up taking a leave of absence from the NYPD to be with his wife over the past year. He’s even worked security at some of her meet and greet appearances. “Miranda feels very lucky that he decided to take a leave of absence from the NYPD to go on the road with her. Having him there with her makes it all so much better. Even though they’ve been married more than a year the honeymoon isn’t over. They’re still crazy for each other,” our insider adds.