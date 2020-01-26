Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Husband Brendan On Their 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

Miranda Lambert posts precious pic of her and hubby Brendan McLoughlin to celebrate their 1-year anniversary of marriage!

Happy day! On Sunday, Jan. 26, Miranda Lambert, 36, took to Instagram to share a sweet post to celebrate her 1-year anniversary with husband Brendan McLoughlin, 29. The photo is a total throwback, with Miranda and Brendan walking together hand-in-hand through the woods on their wedding day. Miranda looks stunning in her lacey, bridal gown, clutching a giant bouquet of luscious white roses. The couple is beaming with marital bliss in the pic and clearly looked excited to begin this new chapter of their lives that has now led to one year of happiness and love.

Miranda captioned the precious post, “1 year. I’m so happy to walk through this life with you. Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you.” She ended the sweet sentiment with the hashtag “#MrsMcLoughlin.” Followers couldn’t help but express how happy they were for the country superstar and her beau. One fan happily said, “Already? Holy cow time flies! Happy anniversary to you both!,” while another chimed in and endearingly said, “Many wishes for a life full of love and laughter together. Love looks good on you!”

This isn’t the first time that Miranda has gushed over her hunky hubby. On Jan. 3 she shared a video of the NYPD officer cooking in their kitchen, with a noticeable eight-pack, yes, an eight pack, on full display as he handled a pan and spatula. Miranda had a serious question for fans after sharing the video from her Nashville, Tennessee home: “P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a $hit ton of Tex Mex. WTH? ” We want answers!

Miranda was, of course, referring to their holiday vacation spent with her family in Texas, where the country music star grew up. The “Kerosene” songstress and Brendan celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple, and Miranda even shared photos of their Southern getaway.

Miranda also had a request for her fans: taking note of her nearly seven-year age difference with Brendan, the singer added the hashtag, “#nocougarjokesplease.