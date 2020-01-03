Miranda Lambert shared a sight we all like to see: a husband in the kitchen. But the singer had one question: how does Brendan McLoughlin look the way he does (abs and all), after a holiday spent eating in Texas?

Miranda Lambert, 36, presents “House husband shirtless promo volume 4”: AKA, yet another shirtless video of her husband Brendan McLoughlin, 29. This time, the NYPD officer was cooking in their kitchen, with a noticeable six — no, eight-pack — in full view as he handled a pan and spatula. Miranda had a serious question for fans after sharing the video from her Nashville, Tennessee home on Jan. 3: “P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a $hit ton of Tex Mex. WTH? ” What the heck indeed, because we’d like to know the answer ourselves.

Miranda was referring to their holiday vacation spent with Miranda’s family in Texas, where the country music star grew up. Miranda and Brendan had celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple, and Miranda even shared photos of their Southern getaway. Texas aside, Miranda also had a request for her fans: taking note of her nearly seven-year age difference with Brendan, the singer added the hashtag #nocougarjokesplease😂.

Now that 2020 is underway, Miranda also revealed this will be the “last Friday night off” she and Brendan will be enjoying “for a bit.” The “Tin Man” singer reminded her 3.8 million followers that her Wildcard Tour, which will promote new music from her 2019 studio album, kicks off in Tupelo, Mississippi on Jan. 16!

Before visiting Texas and eventually returning to Nashville, Miranda and Brendan enjoyed a tropical getaway in Maui! Miranda flew all the way to the island to perform at the BMI’s Annual Maui Songwriters Festival on Dec. 5, and the couple took advantage of the business trip to indulge in some pleasurable fun time as well.