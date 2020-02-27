Miranda Lambert Shows Off Super Hot, Shirtless Pic Of Her ‘Cupcake’ Hubby Brendan McLoughlin

We have a stud alert out for Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin! The ‘Kerosene’ singer gave her fans a reason to smile when she posted another shirtless photo of him.

It’s getting seriously hot in here. Miranda Lambert, 36, was clearly having the time of her life in Palm Springs, California on Tuesday, February 25, with her very sexy husband Brendan McLoughlin, 29. She took a photo of him poolside where the NYPD officer sizzled in nothing but a pair of colorful swim trunks that went above the knee. His six-pack and effervescent smile glistened in the sun which made her feel quite happy during their time in SoCal. “For your viewing pleasure this Tuesday evening,” she captioned her Instagram story while adding, “I’ve never wanted a cupcake more!” That is apparently her nickname for him as she put #mycupcake as a hashtag below the smoking hot snap of Brendan.

Miranda posting shirtless photos of Brendan is nothing new. It’s kind of her thing. She shared an Instagram video of him cooking up a storm sans shirt at their home right after the new year on January 3. Miranda snuck up on him putting something into a platter while “Sweet Child Of Mine” by Guns N’ Roses played in the background. “Who looks like this after holidays in Texas?” she partially captioned the super hot clip. “We ate a $hit ton of Tex Mex. WTH?” Fans agreed, with one referring to his job while making a cute joke about how amazing he looked. “Ohhhh I would commit so many crimes around him,” they giggled in the comments section.

The superbly attractive couple enjoyed a little R&R with one another in Maui on December 5 where she shared a bunch of romantic snaps of them during their time in the gorgeous island. One of those pics found them cozying up in front of a waterfall while the other showed the twosome having a wonderful night on the golf course.

The Grammy winner gushed about her handsome beau when they celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary last month. “1 year. I’m so happy to walk through this life with you,” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of them from their big day. “Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you.”