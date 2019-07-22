Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Is On Leave Of Absence From NYPD After Wedding

Miranda Lambert’s police officer husband has decided to take some time off from the New York Police Department, just under six months after the lovebirds had a surprise wedding.

Miranda Lambert, 35, has recently been sharing some memorable moments with her new husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media, and it may be because they’ve been able to spend a lot more time together. The hunky police officer has recently officially taken some time off from his duties at the New York Police Department. “Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence, Sgt. Brendan Ryan, spokesperson for the NYPD, told HollywoodLife.”The Department has rules and procedures governing leaves of absence by members of the service and complies with applicable law.”

Although there was no reason given for Brendan’s leave of absence, members of the service take leaves for various reasons many of which are personal in nature, according to the NYPD. The department’s statement says it will not discuss specifics of an officer’s leave and will only confirm if it was authorized (complies with the law as well as department rules and procedures), which Sgt. Ryan confirmed it was.

Brendan married Miranda in Jan. when the lovebirds had a surprise wedding. The singer announced the marriage by posting some wedding pics on social media in Feb. and ever since then, they have seemed inseparable. From being seen on outings in and around New York to having fun together in video clips, such as the recent one that showed Brendan shirtless while doing laundry, they totally represent newlyweds in love, so it’s wouldn’t be too surprising if Brendan’s leave of absence was to spend more time with his wife.

We’ll be on the lookout to see what Miranda and Brendan get up to for the rest of the summer. Perhaps they have some big plans yet to be seen!