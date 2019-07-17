Miranda Lambert had a little fun with promoting her upcoming song ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash,’ when she took to Instagram to share an eye-catching video of her shirtless husband Brendan McLoughlin putting laundry in the wash.

Miranda Lambert, 35, is enjoying watching her hunky husband Brendan McLoughlin do a little laundry! The country singer shared a cute video of the stud putting some clothes in a washing machine while shirtless to help promote her new song “It All Comes Out in the Wash”, which will be released on July 18, and it definitely got some major attention from her followers! In the clip, Miranda sneakingly films Brendan, who is a police officer with the NYPD, in action before he teasingly utters, ““Come on, really?” when he realizes what she’s doing. “It All Comes Out In The Wash (board). Tomorrow 6am ET#putthatsuckeronspin 💙😂🙋‍♀️👏😜 house husband shirtless promo vol 1. #NYPD #ihadto #hotcop#NEWSONG #yourewelcome,” the blonde beauty captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the memorable moment. “So happy for you, he’s handsome and does laundry, he’s a keeper 👍🏻” one follower wrote. “Girl you Blessed right there!” another wrote. “And I thought one could only dream of a scene like this (sigh) some girls have all the luck👏!” a third fan commented.

Miranda’s latest post isn’t the first time she seemed smitten over her hubby. Who could forget the sweet marriage announcement post she shared two days after Valentine’s Day 2019, back when the lovebirds surprised everyone with a secret wedding? The post included two gorgeous wedding pics and a caption that said it all. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me,” the caption read.

We can’t wait to see more funny and inspiring moments between Miranda and Brendan. They are truly the definition of a couple in love!